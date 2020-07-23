Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 83.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,347 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

