Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.96. Blink Charging shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 120,581 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,287 shares of company stock worth $129,781. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

