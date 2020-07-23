BMO Capital Markets Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

KEL traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. 6,774,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,609. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a market cap of $338.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

