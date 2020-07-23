Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.12. 23,680,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

