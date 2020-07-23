Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 467,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.02. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

