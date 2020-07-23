Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.41. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11,376 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 81.83% and a return on equity of 289.52%.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

