Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million.

Brightcove stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 102,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,948. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

