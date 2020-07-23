Brightworth Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

