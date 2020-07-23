Brightworth Acquires 4,688 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.8% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 410,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

