Brightworth Acquires 658 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

