Brightworth Buys 445 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.27. 77,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.