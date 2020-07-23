Brightworth Buys 614 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

