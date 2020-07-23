Brightworth Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brightworth decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

