Brightworth Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 1,629,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,683,864. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

