Brightworth Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Valero Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $280,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

