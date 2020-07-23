Brightworth Has $353,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.