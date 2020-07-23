Brightworth Has $783,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.