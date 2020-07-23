Brightworth Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 806,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.