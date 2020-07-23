Brightworth Purchases 10,538 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brightworth boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

