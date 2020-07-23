Brightworth Purchases 1,606 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE USB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 308,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,206. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

