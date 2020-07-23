Brightworth Purchases 2,299 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brightworth boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.