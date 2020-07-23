Brightworth Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brightworth grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

