Brightworth Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brightworth lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

ABT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

