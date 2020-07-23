Brightworth Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brightworth lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 1,865,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,273,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

