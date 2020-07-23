Brightworth Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brightworth cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,943,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 64,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,659. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

