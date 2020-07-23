Brightworth Sells 2,693 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 1.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $93.06. 30,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

