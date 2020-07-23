Brightworth Sells 466 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

