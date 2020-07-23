Brightworth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brightworth reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.