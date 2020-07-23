Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

