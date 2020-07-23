Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($0.89). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.