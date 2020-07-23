Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $21.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 338,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 288,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,384. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

