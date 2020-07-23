Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post sales of $65.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.25 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $82.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $276.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $279.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.94 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

