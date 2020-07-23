Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 6,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

