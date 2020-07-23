Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Brooks Automation worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $46.05. 18,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

