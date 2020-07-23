Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.585M – 2.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $106.54.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,441 shares of company stock worth $34,815,729 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.