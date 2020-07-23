Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $248,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

