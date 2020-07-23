Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

DHR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

