Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 110 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

