Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

