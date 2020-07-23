Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $410.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.10.
NYSE CP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,125. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $280.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
