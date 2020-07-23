Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $410.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $395.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.10.

NYSE CP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,125. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $280.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

