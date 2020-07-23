Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.
Shares of CP traded up C$3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$349.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$332.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$376.00.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
