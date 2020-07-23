Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.

Shares of CP traded up C$3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$349.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$332.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$376.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

