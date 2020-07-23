Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$410.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$395.00 to C$410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.

TSE:CP traded up C$3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$376.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$349.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$332.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

