Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$410.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$395.00 to C$410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.
TSE:CP traded up C$3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$376.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$349.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$332.24.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
