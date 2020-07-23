Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$410.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.
Shares of CP stock traded up C$3.03 on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$376.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$349.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$332.24.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
