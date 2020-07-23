Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$410.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$3.03 on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$376.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$349.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$332.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

