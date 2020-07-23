Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$409.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$369.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$367.94. 91,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$376.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$349.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$332.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

