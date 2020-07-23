Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$409.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$369.25.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$367.94. 91,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$376.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$349.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$332.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
