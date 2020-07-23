Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COF. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.47.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,046,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,891,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.