Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.73.

TSE CJT traded down C$2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,256. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 227.14.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

