Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.73.
TSE CJT traded down C$2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,256. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 227.14.
In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
