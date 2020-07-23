Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Lowered by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,772,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,567. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

