Celanese Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 73.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

