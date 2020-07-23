Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises approximately 2.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celsius by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 22,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

