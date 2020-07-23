Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.41.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.68. 3,331,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

